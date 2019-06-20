Man accused of kickback scheme at two Georgia military posts including Fort Gordon

A Tennessee man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in an alleged kickback scheme involving contracts at two Georgia military posts including Fort Gordon.

David Kennedy pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting kickbacks and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The indictment states Kennedy was the director of operations for a business marked “Company A”.

In 2013, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave Kennedy’s employer a $29 million contract to renovate the barracks at Fort Benning.

In 2014, the Corps gave a $7 million contract to the same company to “construct a Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF)” at Fort Gordon.

Per the indictment, Kennedy fabricated a scheme to help get a co-conspirator’s company subcontracts for the projects. From this subcontractor, Kennedy was to get $383,000 in kickbacks.

Prosecutors say the co-conspirator submitted phony bids and invoices for work that was never done. Kennedy allegedly received $436,000 total from the co-conspirator’s subcontracting for the Fort Gordon and Fort Benning projects.

The U.S. Department of Justice wants Kennedy to pay back the total amount of $463,000 of kickbacks he allegedly gained from his scheme through wire fraud.