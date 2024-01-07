FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. (WJBF) – A huge tactical sniper challenge took place at Fort Eisenhower’s tactical advantage sportsman’s complex over the weekend; a worldwide competition that has folks excited as they head towards the finish line.

“It’s always nice if you have a really good stage run, but by far, the best part is just getting to the end and it’s all over with,” competitor Sergeant First Class Alexander Dale said.

Fort Eisenhower has been the host location for the annual Mammoth Sniper Challenge since Thursday up until Sunday.

Sergeant First Class Alexander Dale and his teammate competed for the second year in a row, placing 21st and beating their record of 24th from last year. “Regardless of how you did, for us, the score wasn’t the super important part. It was about being more efficient than we were last year. Not making as many mistakes as we did last year, and I can honestly say all of our teams were successful in that regard.”

Rucking nearly 30 miles with all the supplies needed to successfully accomplish their task, teams did everything they prepared for.

“Over the last three days, the teams rucked 27 and a half miles and shot eight shooting stages. We shortened the schedule after the fog on Saturday. Originally, they would’ve rucked 30 miles and shot 10 stages,” Mammoth Sniper Challenges Match Director Chris Andrews said.

More than 89 teams were set to compete in the long-range shooting competition, which included rigorous challenges throughout the courses.

“Teams stepped off on Friday morning with all their gear, rucked about 11 miles a day, camped out Friday night, camped out Saturday night and shot pistol and rifle stages all weekend,” Andrews said.

But as competitors and organization leaders explained, the most rewarding part for many of them was the end.

“Crossing that finish line Sunday afternoon, after doing everything that you’re doing for the past three days, is a huge accomplishment. It’s a mental challenge, it’s a physical challenge, it’s a marksmanship challenge. And I know the sensation the competitors have when they cross the finish line because I’ve done it,” Andrews said.

