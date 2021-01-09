Male dies following shooting in Warrenville

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Warrenville.

The victim was found in the 600 block of Legion Road Friday night.

Authorities say at around 9:04 pm, 911 callers reported shots fired and that one person was injured.

The victim was found conscious with two gunshot wounds to the body. He was later taken to an area hospital where he later died.

“Witnesses indicated that two Black males were seen running away from the scene towards St Johns Place,” according to Captain Eric Abdullah.

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.