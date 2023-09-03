AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With kids back in school and COVID cases in some parts of the United States on the rise, Venus Davis of Calming Home By Venus shares tips on how to keep your children safe, including “Stay Well Bags.”

The bags contain essential health supplies to ensure kids are prepared for various situations. Some of the items typically found in these bags include:

Homemade Hand Sanitizer: Venus advocates for creating homemade hand sanitizer with a higher alcohol content (around 91%) compared to the standard store-bought versions (typically 70%). This ensures a higher level of protection against germs and viruses.

Wet Wipes: Wet wipes are essential for cleaning hands and surfaces when soap and water are not readily available.

Kleenex: Tissues come in handy, especially during flu seasons, to help children manage runny noses or sneezes.

Vitamin C Gummies: These gummies provide an extra boost of immunity, which can be particularly beneficial during increased health concerns.

Venus Davis of Calming Home By Venus is a versatile home improvement and organization business. The company recently underwent a rebranding effort, maintaining its name while embracing a pivot toward luxury services. Venus Davis now offers virtual consultations, luxury styling sessions, and is set to introduce custom closet installations. These services cater to clients seeking expert guidance in home organization, styling, and personalized closet solutions.

