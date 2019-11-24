Making aging at home better for senior citizens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For the second time this month, the oldest living U.S. President is recovering from a serious fall.

95-year-old Jimmy Carter is one of 50 million seniors living in our nation right now – and the CDC says one out of four of these seniors experience some sort of fall every year.

This is why local experts with Visiting Angels, the nation’s leading provider of in-home care, work daily to educate seniors and their loved ones in your community about how to keep grandma and grandpa from tripping and falling while navigating through the rooms and hallways of the family home. They‘ve created a program called Safe & Steady to keep local seniors secure in the place they love the most, their home.

