EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Atlanta Braves are taking the Truist Park experience on the road with the Braves Country Road Trip.

The Braves Country Road Trip will travel through Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina trough July.

Each stop will feature a “Pose at the Plate” experience where fans can step into a replica of Truist Park and pose for their own customizable baseball card. Fans will receive a printout of their baseball card as well as a digital copy to share with family and friends.

Road Trip stops include:

May 20: Evans (Augusta), GA – Thunder Over Evans at Evans Towne Center

May 27 & 28: Charlotte, NC – Circle K Speed Street at Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 9: Greer (Greenville), SC – BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

July 2 & 3: Atlanta, GA – Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix at Georgia World Congress Center

July 4: Chattanooga, TN – Fun on the Fourth

July 9: Hampton, GA – Quaker State 400 available at Walmart NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Fans can also enter to win two premium Delta Sky360° Club tickets and two batting practice experiences for a 2023 regular season game. Fans who sign up to receive Braves communications will receive a special ticket offer for 20% off a regular season game of choice.

For more information, click here.