Make an online donation page for Red Kettle Bells and donate toys to Angel Tree Program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Donations for red kettle bells are a little different this year. You might have seen them around town, but you can also sign up virtually.

The Salvation Army chased foot traffic with the kettle bells, but there is not that much foot traffic because of the pandemic, so you can make your own donation page!

You can now share that page with your friends. If you donate in person, the kettle bells also have QR codes to donate digitally without physical contact.

Other ways to donate is to round up to the nearest dollar at Wal-Mart or get items from their Amazon wish list.

Area Commander and Senior Kroc Officer, Major Douglas McClure, says, “people don’t realize that there are people in our area that are receiving assistance every day. Our shelter is completely full. We’ve taken over 100 more children in our Angel Tree program. We’re seeing in an increase in all of our services across the board.”

The Salvation Army is switching things up with their Angel Tree Program this year.

The program provides toys for kids and families in need. At the moment, they are not accepting any applications for the families in need, but you can still donate.

You can bring toys to the Kroc Center for the families. They are particularly looking for toys from kids ages 0-2 and 10-12.

All of the leftover toys will be distributed to other programs that the Salvation Army works with that are also in need.

“You sign up in 30 minutes blocks. So, we are going to do 10 families every 30 minutes, and we are going to spread out. Last year we did it one day. This year we are doing it in 3 days. So, we spread it out,” says McClure. “You’re going to come, there is going to be people that are going to greet you. They are going to be masked. It is going to be a socially distant area. You come in there, you pick up your gifts, you load up your car and go. You’ll be there for about 5 minutes.”

CLICK HERE to get started on your virtual donation page.