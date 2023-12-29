COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware that there will be a road closure and detour on Lewiston Road/Horizon South Parkway at the I-20 Exit 190.

According to the contractor for the Lewiston Road Widening Project, ER Snell, a 90-hour road closure and detour will be implemented on Lewiston Road/Horizon South Parkway (SR388) at I-20 Exit 190 to finalize work related to the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) configuration conversion.

The road closure and detour will start Thursday, January 18th, 2024 at noon and will last through Monday, January 22nd at 6 A.M.

According to traffic engineers, the following will be closed:

I-20 Exit 190 Interchange – There will be no traffic access between I-20 Exit 190 and Lewiston Rd / Horizon South Pkwy.

There will be no traffic access between I-20 Exit 190 and Lewiston Rd / Horizon South Pkwy. I-20 Exit 190 Overpass – There will be no traffic permitted across the Lewiston Rd / Horizon South Pkwy overpass over I-20.

– There will be no traffic permitted across the Lewiston Rd / Horizon South Pkwy overpass over I-20. Lewiston Rd between I-20 West Ramp and William Few Pkwy – There will be no through traffic permitted along this section of Lewiston Rd.

There will be no through traffic permitted along this section of Lewiston Rd. Horizon South Pkwy between I-20 East Ramp and Gateway Blvd – There will be no through traffic permitted along this section of Horizon South Pkwy.

According to traffic engineers, during the closures, a detour will be posted for the interchange closure that will utilize:

I-20 Exit 183 Appling Harlem Hwy (US 221/SR 47) to the West

I-20 Exit 194 South Belair Rd / Jimmie Dyess Pkwy) (SR 383) to the East

Officials say that this closure is required to construct the remaining portions of the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) that cannot be done while traffic is crossing the bridge or using the ramps, and the construction includes realignments of lanes, pouring curb and gutter, pouring concrete islands, placing pavement markings, and reconfiguring, reprograming, and testing of signal equipment.

According to ER Snell, the ramps and through traffic are expected to re-open to vehicular traffic on Monday, January 22nd, 2024 at 6 A.M, and new traffic patterns will be in place that follow the new DDI lane configurations.