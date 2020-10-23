Major Rager concert to take place Masters Week in November

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – An annual concert during Masters Week is still going to happen this November.

The Major Rager will feature 2-nights of social distanced LIVE music.

It’ll kick off Friday, November 13th at the North Augusta Riverside Amphitheater.

Night one will be a tribute to James Brown.

Night Two will be the Futurebirds featuring The Wild Feathers.

