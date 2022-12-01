EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – At the Discovery Center in Downtown Edgefield, the Main Street Players are getting ready to get audiences in to the Christmas spirit.

“Coming up we are doing ‘Christmas Belles’ that’s B-e-l-l-e-s, as in southern belles, but it’s about a family in Texas, the fictional town of Pharaoh, Texas. They’re putting on putting on the Christmas show for the Tabernacle of the Lamb Church, and everything that could go wrong does go wrong and with hilarious results,” said Co-Director Dustin Turner.

“This show is classic southern, very iconic comedy. You are going to have some of the most fun every watching this show. You will laugh so hard, there have been times where my stomach has been hurting because I’ve been laughing way to hard, even on stage,” said Actress Abigail Turner.

“You’ll get this beautiful Christmas message of not only family and how important family is but you’ll actually get the true meaning of Christmas by the end of the show,” said Actress Jamie Turner.

The show itself is a fundraiser for the Edgefield County Historical Society.

“There is so much history, right here in Edgefield. The historical society works to preserve that history and to just make sure that history stays alive here in Edgefield,” said Dustin.

Due to the pandemic this is the first Christmas show has been able to put on in years and there’s already a buzz around town.

“It feels so good to be back in this theatre and the amount of buzz really shows how much the community appreciates this theatre,” said Abigail.

“It’s always humbling to me for a show to be so well received even before word of mouth starts, and people have seen it and they enjoy it,” said Jamie.

The show kicks off Friday December 2nd, so if you’re looking to start the holiday season off right, then the Main Street Players have got you covered.

“This is a fantastic way to kick off the holiday season, you’re going to laugh, and probably laugh so hard you’re going to cry,” said Jaime.

“Christmas Belles” tickets start at $20 and runs December 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th at 7:30pm, December 4th at 6pm, and December 11th at 3pm.