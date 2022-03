(WJBF) – The main contractor for the MOX Facility at Savannah River Site has agreed to pay a $10-million dollar fine to the federal government.

The Department of Justice says MOX Services LLC submitted fraudulent invoices for materials that did not exist, and got improper kickbacks from those.

The DOJ says MOX approved and submitted false invoices from a subcontractor to the Department of Energy.

Prosecutors also said MOX employees got kickbacks from employees of that subcontractor.