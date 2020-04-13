Mailbox in center of commissioner controversy replaced

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The mailbox in the center of an Augusta Commission controversy is being replaced

Crews from Reeves construction are working on the mailbox that was destroyed after it was hit by a truck driven by a a sub-contractor.. Mealing Ventures.

The subcontractor filed a formal compliant against Commissioner Bobby Williams who lives across the street, after they say he stopped Mealing from replacing the mailbox.

According to the complaint Williams called Reeves to have Mealing removed as a sub-contractor.

Commissioner Williams did not respond to calls and texts for comment.