Mail it in election officials say

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) For many it might create a sense of return to normal as early voting kicks off for the Georgia Primary and Augusta city elections, but Augusta election officials say this time around, voters. why don’t you just mail it in.

The ballot boxes are coming back to the Municipal Building, early voting starts Monday, but it will not be early voting as usual.

“You need to be prepared there are changes and you need to be prepared that likely it will not go as quickly as it did before in order to provide for distancing we have to cut back on the number of people who can be in the poll the same time,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

Joyce McClendon is not going to deal with advanced voting in person this time.

She usually votes early at the Muncipal Building, but now she’s voting by mail.

“I want to practice social distancing and I’m not a big fan of crowds so it’s better if I do the absentee ballot,” said McClendon.

And with the heath concerns over voting in person, The state of Georgia taking steps to increase the numbers of those voting absentee.

“The Secretary of State’s office sent every registered voter an application for an absentee ballot we’ve gotten thousands in here to date we’ve sent out 25 thousand applications to voters throughout the county,” said Bailey.

The elections office has set up absentee ballot drop off boxes at the Henry Brigham Center, the Municipal Buildings and ones are on the way for Warren Road and Diamond Lakes so you can vote by mail without putting a stamp on it.

Elections officials say i’ts something voters need to take advantage of

“There’s no reason to vote to vote in person particularly in the environment we are in right now I think and the Board of Elections also think it’s a smart and prudent move to make for this election coming up on June the 9th,” said Bailey.

Voting by mail would be new to many so there might be some reluctance to do it.

“I have no concerns whatsoever I believe in the system,” said McClendon.

Now early voting will get underway here Monday here at the Municipal Building in the Beazley Room, then on Saturday May 30th the three satellite locations will be open and those satellite locations will stay open until the Friday before Election Day in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.