Madea impersonator teaches kids about bullying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The kids at North Augusta’s Busy Bees Childcare and Pre-School were visited by a surprise guest today.

“Madea” stopped by to teach the children about bullying and how to stop it.

“First of all, his spirit is contagious and in this character he can be ‘Madea’ and just keep them kids straight and let them dance and have fun and teach them something that is righteous,” said Deanna Brown Thomas from the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils.

Genesis Williams, a Madea-impersonator, says he loves performing as the popular character because he’s a huge fan of Tyler Perry’s work.

“It made me feel good because they learnin’ about bullying. At the same time, they learnin’…they getting a good message…a good, entertaining message,” said Williams.

After the lesson, “Madea” handed out free treats and notebooks.

This was the 17-year-old’s first time speaking at a school and he hopes to share his message at other local schools in the future.