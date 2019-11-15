Madea impersonator makes first visit to Richmond County Schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Local Madea impersonator Genesis Williams made his first visit to Richmond County schools, when he brought his “Madea’s No Bullying Zone” campaign to Copeland Elementary School.

The program is designed to teach kids about the importance of no bullying.

“To see a young person doing what he is doing at the age he is at, and giving back to his community, specifically Copeland, it’s priceless,” said Principal Laurie Taylor.

For info on how to get “Madea’s No Bullying Zone” at your school CLICK HERE