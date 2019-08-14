MACK presents automotive design with ‘Cars under the Stars’ evening

The McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah (MACK) and the McCormick Car Club (MCC) are partnering to present “Cars Under the Stars: Concours d’Elegance,” Friday, Sept. 27 at the MACK beginning at 7 p.m.

Nine classic cars will be featured in the MACK/Town Park for guests to inspect and an opportunity to speak with their owners. The cars and their MCC owners are: Will and Sue Levey, 1954 MG TF; Skip and Linda Vanderford, 1957 Chevrolet; Jim and Joanne Staggs, 1957 Chevrolet Corvette; Jerry and Barbara Wishall, 1965 Ford Mustang convertible; Dave and Becky Monteau, 1965 Shelby Cobra; Wally and Barbara Edwards, 2009 Cadillac XLR; Carol and Steve LaPonte, 2011 Nissan 370Z; Dick and Judy Parker, 2004 Porsche 911 GT3, and Keith and Gwen Darby, 2001 Ferrari 360 F1 Spider.

Auto industry veteran Bob Stockton will offer a ‘Walk and Talk’ highlighting the cars to describe design features and development. Stockton will also present the history and progress of automotive design which he can trace back hundreds of years.

Cars under the Stars is part of the MACK’s continuing “Dinner with the Masters” program. Each event focuses on a master artist, this time a combined personification of Italian car designers. MACK Member rate is $25 and Non-Member is $30 to include refreshments and activities. Tickets are now available. All funds will support the program and organization.

For more information, contact The MACK, 115 S. Main St., McCormick SC 29835 or visit the Web site:

www.mccormickarts.org

Phone number: 864-852-3216

Send Email

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.