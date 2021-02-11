M.D. Burn Tower Unveiling to honor Doctor Fred Mullins

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- On February 9, 2021 Doctors Hospital unveiled the two year project of Fred Mullins, M.D. Tower at Joseph M. Still Burn Center.

While the building is still being completed, the burn tower honors the memory of Dr. Fred Mullins, the longtime medical director of the burn center and president, along with founder of Burn and Reconstructive Center of America (BRCA). Under his leadership BRCA grew to included 16 locations in nine states.

From his unexpected passing in June 2020, Doctor’s Hospital CEO, Doug Welch had this to say at the ceremony;

“We celebrated the opening of a multimillion-dollar facility that will give us more capacity to care for our patients and will allow our staff to use their incredible skills and compassion to deliver the world class care that they are known for It was also a day of remembrance as we honored the memory of Dr. Fred Mullins whose passionate vision and unparalleled work ethic helped shape burn and wound care around the world, but especially in Augusta, Georgia.”

This marks the largest project at the campus since 40 years of the creation of the hospital. Fred Mullins brother and Chairmen of BRCA Frank Mullins had this to say;

“This is a wonderful testament to the work of my brother and the way he truly cared about each and every patient. He was very excited and invested in this building. We’re honored to have his name on it, and to have his legacy and his work continue for years to come.”

Beretta Craft-Coffman, PAC, Vice President of Non-Physician Providers at BRCA said, “He was very excited and invested in this building. We’re honored to have his name on it, and to have his legacy and his work continue for years to come. “Every aspect of the new tower was planned with the patient in mind. “That was what Dr. Mullins always kept in the forefront of our conversations: ‘How does this help our patients?’”

Due to COVID 19 precautions the ribbon ceremony was a private event, but was streamed on Facebook for all to see.