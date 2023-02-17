AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History will be hosting an “Emerging Artists” exhibit.

According to organizers, this first-time exhibit will highlight new, local artistic talent along with a few selections from more recognized artists.

This exhibit will feature Chase McKai Young, who is a 10th grader at Greenbrier High School.

Young says that she was inspired by her older sister and her artwork depicts Black women in different capacities.

Other artists that will have their artwork on display include:

Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History Emerging Artists Exhibition

Oliver Josue Lopez Reyes – T. W. Josey Comprehensive High School

Nadia Clark – T. W. Josey Comprehensive High School

Zyrianna Williams – T. W. Josey Comprehensive High School

Tony Cerna – T. W. Josey Comprehensive High School

Zykira Blockett – T. W. Josey Comprehensive High School

Sara Conner

Evelyn Gibson

Carolyn Walker O’Dell

Francie Klopotic

Si-Long Chen

Hannah Mae Price

John Cannon

Devin Lovett

Justis Davis

Keelan Gordon

Rhian Swain

Pat Cummings

“Emerging Artists” will be on display at the Laney Museum in February until March of 2023.

Organizers say that there will be a reception on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. TO 1:30 P.M.