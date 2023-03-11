AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Lucy Craft Laney High School Alumni Association started the Lucy C. Laney High School Alumni Hall of Fame Program in 2014, inspired by Tim Spivey, Deputy Superintendent of the Richmond County School District.

This program was created in honor of Lucy C. Laney High School graduates who have earned advanced education degrees, won high honors or awards, or made a significant contribution to others. It also serves as a visual reminder to current students that anything is possible.

Rev. Anthony Walker and Margaret Johnson joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the upcoming event.