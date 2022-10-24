AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History is calling on artists from the CSRA to submit work for an upcoming exhibition.

The exhibition is looking to showcase “New and Emerging Artists,” and will be held on February 6th through March 24th, 2023.

The application for submitting work is open to all artists 18 years and older who reside in the CSRA.

Artists may submit up to 2 works of art in any medium (painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography, digital, etc.) Two-dimensional works cannot be larger than 24”x36” in size and must be matted/framed and ready to hang. Three dimensional (sculptures) are limited to a size that can be displayed on a table top. All submissions will be reviewed by a jury panel and artists notified of acceptance. There are no application fees, but the museum will take a 20% commission on any sales to help cover costs of exhibit promotions.

Applications open on October 24, 2022 and will close on January 13, 2023. Jury selection will be

completed on January 20th. All accepted artwork must be dropped off to the Museum by

February 1st.

The Laney Museum is located at 1116 Phillips Street, Augusta, GA 30901.