AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Saturday, the Lucy Craft Laney Museum will host its sixth annual golf tournament fundraiser. It’s one of two big fundraising events the museum holds each year.

They have several fundraisers each year, as well as sponsors and donors that help them keep running. This year, funds raised from the golf tournament will go towards remodeling the administration building.

It’s an historic building with structural issues that need to be addressed for safety.

Leon Maben, Vice President of the Board of Directors for the museum, said there is a lot of work to be done and it will cost roughly $300,000.

“This year our funds will go towards our administrative house. Which is know as the Snypse House. It’s a historic building. The foundation is giving us problems. And we’re raising funds to renovate it,” he said.

The museum was closed for 9 months in 2021 for renovations which are now complete. Now, he said it’s time to work on the administration house.

The Snypse-Allen House, as it is also known, is on its original foundation. When it was built, they didn’t use solid slab foundations. Instead, brick columns were built to support the building. Maben said now those columns are falling apart, causing the floors to sag and the walls to crack.

“The foundation needs to be uplifted. The roof. The windows for conserving energy. The floors once again. Perhaps redo the bathrooms.”

The Golf Tournament weekend begins Friday night, with a reception to honor 50 years of service to the Augusta National Black Caddies. At the reception, Jim Dent will be inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame.

The Tournament will tee off at 8:30 a.m., Saturday morning at the Augusta Municipal Gold Course. The tournament roster is full, with 84 players and 21 teams. The event is open to the public and is $5 for spectators.

For more information or to make a donation to the Lucy Craft Laney Museum, CLICK HERE.