Lucky grocery shopper wins $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 prize in Aiken

Aiken, Sc. (WJBF) – One lucky grocery Shopper at Publix on the 200 block of Eastgate Dr. in Aiken won $100,000 Monday evening.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket had all 5 numbers that were drawn Monday. If the winner had “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 prize would have multiplied to $300,000.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize from the date of the drawing. For more information on claiming your prize, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Proceeds from every dollar spent on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state for education funding.