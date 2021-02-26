Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan praises vaccination efforts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor is learning more about COVID-19 vaccinations. Geoff Duncan toured a clinic in the Garden City Thursday.

“We’ve got more work to do. We need to continue to be vigilant and how we approach the future,” said Duncan.

Duncan checked out all of the hard work being done on the frontlines with Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel, State Senator Max Burns, State Senator Ben Watson, and several others.

Duncan said, “Partnerships and technology are really truly the key here to executing exactly what you’re seeing happen.”

Duncan further commented on how A-U Health is leading the way on the vaccine front and it wouldn’t be possible without strong relationships. AU Health has partnered with several local churches and the Department of Health to provide better access to vaccines for the underserved community.

“And certainly, this is one of those examples, and knowing Augusta University has such an influence all over the state I look for opportunities to replicate this in places all over the state as we move forward,” said Duncan.

Dr. Keel reports they have vaccinated more than 25,000 thousand people in the two-state. Right now, healthcare providers at AU are issuing more Pfizer vaccines than Moderna since the university has ultra-cold storage capabilities.

“We’re having discussions now about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is not approved yet. As soon as it’s approved then we’ll be discussing a strategery around the use of that vaccine,” said AU Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule.

While many people received their shots at the church turned clinic, Duncan was impressed by how calm the atmosphere was.

He added, “This is a tremendous setup I think that’s earning the trust of the community and that’s what this is ultimately about.”

To book a vaccine appointment, click or tap here.