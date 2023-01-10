AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Lowes Foods, a grocery store chain based in Winston-Salem, N.C., announced that they are building new supermarkets across North and South Carolina, including one in Aiken.

The new Aiken store will be at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Powerhouse Road SE. It joins four other stores that are also in various stages of construction across the Carolinas.

“We’re excited to be building additional Lowes Foods stores to serve the booming growth areas around Charlotte and northeast of Augusta, Georgia,” Tim Lowe, Head of Retail, Alex Lee and President, Lowes Foods said. “All five of our new stores are in various stages of planning and construction, and we look forward to sharing opening timelines and plans in coming months.”

Lowe said the five stores will join Lowes Foods’ strong history of supporting local farmers and vendors by featuring products from the Carolinas.

The supermarket chain currently operates more than 80 stores.