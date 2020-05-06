Low census response numbers for parts of CSRA; officials working to get word out on importance

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Officials in several parts of the CSRA are working to get the word out on the importance of each census response.

Beatrice Riley is one of the 27% of Allendale County residents who completed this year census. For her, in addition to providing much-needed money for the area. It also gives her a peek into the past to find out what the future may hold. “You can trace your family history back to see how many people and how many family members were in our homes,” Beatrice Riley told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

It’s especially critical for communities of color.”Communities of color always feel that they’re left behind and they don’t have the ability to voice their opinion,” Founder and Executive Director of non-profit Smart Box added.

NewsChannel 6 obtained the response numbers from the U.S. Census Department. As of Wednesday, about 51% of the residents in Aiken County responded to the survey. Allendale County falls behind Aiken County, 24% at 27% at Edgefield County coming close to Aiken County at 48%.

The worry in places like Allendale County is the possibility of only a quarter of the population even getting counted. “There are so many folks here that are unemployed and underserved for a number of reasons,” Allendale Town Councilwoman Lottie Lewis shared. “Because we’re almost 90% African-American, it’s all more reason why we should make sure that we’re counted so that when monies are available that they will consider us,” she added.

The census impacts everything we do. It is used by the feds to pump billions of dollars to local and state governments. States can, in turn, repair our roads, support our elderly, and educate our children. “We received that federal funding through that, so that’s why it’s so important that people complete the census so that we’ll have that get all of the funding that we need to be successful in Allendale County schools,” Superintendent Dr. Margreat Gillmore said.

In addition to COVID-19, limited resources also plagued many of the rural communities when it comes to completing census information. Just more than 56% of Allendale County has broadband coverage, according to data research company Broadband Now. They say that it’s one of the lowest rates in the state.

Many organizations like the Smart Box are stepping up to the plate to help in the crisis. The organization along with Allendale County Schools and United Way will host a census drive on Friday, May 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to give help to those who may need it.

“We will be doing everything electronically. Allendale County schools is bringing in some of their Chromebooks and we’re going to set them up on tables where people can be able to come in and literally do the census online and we also have computers here available,” Smart added.

Social distancing and other CDC guidelines will also be in effect. “We’re going to make sure that they come in with mask on and we have sanitizer. We’re going to do everything that we can do to keep the community safe. But we are doing this because we really need them to come out and to be able to partake in the census,” she said.

It’s giving those in the community another option for making sure their voices are heard.

“There’s no need to complain about the things that you do not have if you do not take the time to come out and give your response,” Smart stated.