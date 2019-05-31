Loved ones remember legendary head coach Lynn Brantley

“Everybody knew Coach Brantley and her winning the state. When I came up as a head coach and coached against her, it was always a big challenge and honor if I got to win,” says Kim Schlein, head basketball coach at Cross Creek.



When you hear the name coach Lynn Brantley you think of the winning culture she brought to Josey High School and its basketball program.

During her 38 years as a head basketball coach she’s the winningest high school basketball coach in Georgia holding the record of 754-249. She also clinched the class AAA state championship in 1998.



“We knew how bad she wanted it. That’s all she ever wanted. So that year it was all about doing it for her, doing it for us. Trying to regroup from the disappointment from last year. And it was just an awesome ride,” says Kellie Holland, former state championship player.



The ride was special, but what Coach Brantley brought to the game was bigger than basketball.



“She got together with a group of African American women and was the definition of unity. She was the definition of ‘there is no color’…was the definition of love, and she brought that to this community,” says Kellie Holland.



When I asked about coach Brantley’s legacy…love came to mind for most. She gravitated to people because of the love she gave.



“She was all about basketball, but at the same time she was about basketball she was just about love. She let us know that she loved us. No matter what,” says Mabel Sanders, former player.



She has been remembered as a mother figure to all, and to know her was to love her. Her family told me that was her true legacy.



“She was a wonderful friend, mentor, coach, mother, and just was a great person. And if you didn’t get to know her you really missed out,” says Coach Schlien.