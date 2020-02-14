Love is in the air at Martina’s Flowers this Valentine’s Day

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Many people are working hard making sure Valentine’s Day deliveries get to their destinations right on time at Martina’s Flowers and Gifts. You might say it takes an army.

“When you get to Valentine’s, Mother’s Day, it really gets hectic around here. We all put in a lot of hours especially the girls,” said Mike Honeycutt. He’s a driver for the flower shop.

“Ms. Malissa, how many hours have you worked so far?”



She said, “This week 125.”

“How do you do it?”

Malissa Self responded, “I don’t know, my legs feel like bricks!”

Employees at Martina’s say they put together about 1,000 flower arrangements February 13th and there’s, even more, to work on today.

“Ms. Heather, I know you’re very busy right now but what are you doing right now?”

“I’m routing out all the drivers that are coming and starting to pile up so that we can get everybody out on the road and get everybody’s delivery made. We have about 700 to do today,” explained Martina’s Manager Heather Donnelly.

Experts say on average one American will spend about $200 on Valentine’s Day 2020. Men will spend nearly three times more than women. Nationwide, $5.8 billion will be spent on jewelry. And more than $2 billion will be spent on flowers and candy.

“So, Ms. Danielle, what do you want for Valentine’s Day?”

She jokingly responded, “A day off!”

Robert Rafoth lives in Augusta and was picking up flowers for his wife at Martina’s. He said, “A lot of things in life are luck but you make your luck by working at it. Flowers always work.”