“Love Augusta” web series to give local businesses more exposure

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Local food blogger Scott Russell is known for supporting local restaurants with his blog “6bitesin.” Now he’s taking it a step further.

Russell has teamed up with local photographer Kyle Jones to create Love Augusta, a web series that focuses on highlighting local businesses in the area.

“Why are you guys doing this?”

“I saw on his Instagram page where he was making videos for free for local business’s and I kind of do the same thing with food so I figured we should team up and do it together,” said Russell.

With some places hurting during the pandemic, the two men are hoping the extra exposure will help.

“We were both born and raised here and anything we can do for the community we’re glad to do. Man, I just want to plead with everybody here in Augusta to get out and support local. These local businesses need us more than ever and it’s real easy to do. Just go out there and spend some money with them,” said Russell.

To top it all off, Russell and Jones are making the videos free of charge.

“They may not have the presence on social media, so I just give them a little boost and see what happens. They have been so excited to have us out, they let me do some stuff for these videos, that I never thought they would let me do. Just really happy to see somebody supporting the community like we do. These local business need our help really bad and any support that we can give them, we definitely should,” said Russell.

To find episodes of “Love Augusta” CLICK HERE.