Louisville city council meets to discuss the market house

The future of Louisville’s Market House that once sold slaves is up to newly formed Advisory Committee and the City Council.

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday at 6:00 pm, a group of citizens have asked to address the council about removing the Market House from downtown Louisville at the City Council meeting.

The Market House was once the site of slave auctions and is more than 200 years old. The Market House, which is at the center of Louisville’s downtown business district, is the center of a recent petition, but citizens of Jefferson County have been trying to get it removed for several years.

Also at tonight’s meeting, the Louisville City Council will announce the members of an advisory committee comprised of both citizens and elected officials in order to determine the future of the Market House structure.

There will be five city council members on the committee, plus the mayor and city administrator (7). Each of these will be allowed to appoint one person to the advisory committee (7), creating 14 voices and 14 votes.

On July 22nd, the advisory committee will hold a public meeting to discuss their findings and submit their proposal.