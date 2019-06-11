Lost your job due to the plant fire? Here are some places that are hiring

Those who previously worked at the Georgia-Pacific who lost their job and everything that comes with it, like the security and benefits. Soon those who work at Hollander will be experiencing the same thing but the Georgia Department of Labor says they’re trying to get ahead of this issue.”

“Anytime something like this happens of course it’s just tragic especially when it’s two companies in one small town,” says the Regional Economic Development Director, Ginger Carringeton.

The state of Georgia has a rapid response team that helps those who are unemployed. Economic Development Director, Ginger Carringeton describes how they help someone find a new job.

“We meet with the employees, explain to them the options that they have moving forward with unemployment insurance and job search assistance,” says the Regional Economic Development Director, Ginger Carringeton.

She says they also work with work source East Central Georgia which will provide funds for people who would like to go back to school to learn a different skill-set.

“we got a lot of companies looking for electrician, maintenance, welding and plumbing,” says the Regional Economic Development Director, Ginger Carringeton.

Some places say they’re just looking for someone who is willing to work part-time. Three days a week and the only requirement is you have to be 21 or older.

“We welcome any and everybody. We will be glad to have you,” says Natasha Burley who works at Farmers Home Furniture.

Jim whitehead’s, white house cleaners and the Walmart in Thomson are some places looking to hire.

“There are a lot of jobs out there. It may not be the exact job you are looking for but it’s easier to find a job when you have a job, says Regional Economic Development Director, Ginger Carringeton.

The Hollander plant is closing in the fall.

Visit https://employgeorgia.com/ for employment help and listing.