AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Loomis Bros. Circus is bringing its special brand of entertainment to the James Brown Arena.

The event is happening Monday, June 26th and Tuesday, June 27th, and the three ring circus is promising to be an experience that you won’t forget.

We stopped in as the show was loading in and ran into a couple of clowns who were more than happy to give a sneak peek of what’s to come.

“Hi there, my name’s EZ, so glad you came to see us. I know you haven’t seen us yet, but you’re going to see us here at the James Brown Arena. It’s Loomis Brothers Circus. Three rings of circus fun. Are you kidding me? We got everything you could possibly want. Singing Ring Master, live band,” said EZ the Clown.

You can also expect plenty of circus treats and more.

“Hot fresh popcorn, hand spun cotton candy, and ice cold snow cones, and don’t forget those America’s Got Talent Super Stars “The Chicago Official Flyers,” said EZ.

The circus has received several awards over the past few years including being voted “Best Classic Circus.”

“This is Loomis Brothers Circus 25th year that they’ve been traveling the roads of America, and we’re so happy Augusta’s got us now,” said EZ.

“It is fun for the whole family,” said Kozy.

“Not only babies but grandma’s too. You know what we like to say, every circus is somebody’s first circus, and every single day somebody’s first circus comes to see us,” said EZ.

So if you’re fan of the circus and are looking to take in a show, then Loomis Bros. Circus is definitely something you want to check out.

The show happens Monday, June 26th at 7:30 P.M. and Tuesday, June 27th at 4:30 and 7:30 P.M.

Our clown friends gave us a special sneak peak at their performance.