GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It might be the dog days of summer, but cats are a problem in some CSRA areas.

An animal rescue in McDuffie County is helping out, but they need help from the public, too.

Looking at Sarah Wood’s house, you wouldn’t suspect anything out of the ordinary. But when feeding time comes, it becomes a frenzy of four paws and fur.

“In early May of 2020, I found a little kitten in the backyard, it came out from under the house. Didn’t have any cats. And from there on, it grew up and created this huge family,” Wood said.

She said there are now more than 30 feral cats on her property.

“First it starts out as somebody who’s good-hearted and wants to make sure the animals that show up on their property are fed, which is very understandable,” said Maria Salvaggio with 2 Hands Saving 4 Paws Humane Society. “Secondly, sometimes these problems happen because there’s no resources in their area.”

There are currently no animal shelters or rescues in Glascock County, where 2 Hands Saving 4 Paws is helping Wood and another person facing a cat overflow live. They’re also helping someone in Washington County facing the same issue.

The rescue is now trying to trap the cats, spay and neuter them in Atlanta, and find people to take them in as barn cats.

“These cats will actually help around the properties with barns with mice and rodent control,” Salvaggio said.

But, they need some help.

“We are looking for donations for dry cat food, to help with the three properties that we have so they can feed the cats while they’re waiting to come into the program,” Salvaggio said. “If anybody has any humane traps that we can borrow during this process, it would be greatly appreciated.”

In total, more than six dozen cats need homes.

“I looked forward to it as I was here alone and I looked forward to it as company. I’ll miss them, but I want to know they’re taken care of. That’s all that matters to me,” Wood said.

Starting on July 31st the cats will be available for pickup from the shelter in McDuffie County. Salvaggio said to reach out to her first by phone or email, and that it’s best for the cats to be picked up in pairs.

The rescue’s number is (803) 552-3179, and its email is 2handssaving4pawshumanesociety@gmail.com.