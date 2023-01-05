NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.

Latimer Blount served as an English teacher and several seasons as a football coach during his more than 25-year tenure at the school. Details about Blount’s passing were not immediately provided.

Blount graduated cum laude with a degree in English from Paine College. He received his Master’s degree in education from Southern Wesleyan University.

On his teacher’s profile for North Augusta Middle School, he listed his primary hobby as watching the Atlanta Falcons, whom he called “beloved,” and cheering them on during throughout the season. He loved to take weekend nature walks and visiting the beach.

He wrote on his profile for incoming students and their parents that, since he had no children, “I consider the students of NAMS as my own.”

Students at North Augusta Middle School had just returned from Winter Break when they received the news Wednesday.

Aiken County Public Schools said that grief support resources are available on the district’s website, and additional counselors were brought in to provide support to students, teachers, and staff and are expected to remain available for a few more days.

“It is difficult to think about North Augusta Middle without Mr. Blount’s laugh, smile and kindness,” said a message sent home to families, “We will persevere through this challenging time just as Mr. Blount would have wanted with positivity while remembering and honoring the impact he had on each of our lives.”