Longtime Jefferson County commissioner has died

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Jefferson County District 4 Commissioner H.G. (Tommy) New has passed away.

According to the press release, New passed away Wednesday, February 16th a little after noon.

New served on the Board of Commissioners for over 42 years also serving as Chairman for a term.

According to the release, New was an active member of the Louisville United Methodist Church and participated in the prison ministry program for over 34 years.

Commissioner New serviced in the U.S. Navy and was a semi-retired forester.