Long-time Mayor of Salley, South Carolina contesting election results after write-in candidate wins

SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) — Election night was a bit of a shock for some in Salley, South Carolina. The long-time mayor, Nathan Salley, losing his re-election bid to a write-in candidate.

The 92-year-old incumbent, a World War II and Korean War veteran was the only candidate who filed to run in the Town of Salley’s mayoral race. Salley was elected as the town’s mayor for the first time in 1994, and he has held the position ever since.

“We didn’t have any announced challengers. We didn’t have any announced challengers this time. Everything was running for the council seats to file for that,” Nathan “Bob” Salley, Sr. told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Now a possible change in government after a write-in candidate appears to be the winner of the race. “But yet they got out and really worked against me for mayor,” he said.

There were 38 votes for Bob Salley and 44 votes for LaDonna Hall, the write-in candidate who captured the larger share of the votes. Overall, there were 65 write-in votes but only 44 of those were for Hall. Election officials say she was a valid candidate.

“She was actually on the ballot so anybody’s name could have been written in for that race.”

We’ve also learned Hall ran on the ballot for Town Council seat 4 but she lost that race.

Salley submitted a document to the Aiken County Board of Elections on his concerns following the race. Among issues, folks denied the right to vote. “A candidate’s father sitting at the table. A candidate with no badges. He feels like some voters didn’t get the chance to vote,” Executive Director of the Aiken County Board of Elections Cynthia Holland recalled.

Those results were certified at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. “Emergency ballots, fail-safe ballots, any ballots that were not counted on the night of the election. Absentee mail-in ballots that kind of thing we have to go back and make sure all ballots were cast and accounted for,” she added.

Shawn asked Mayor Salley, “If you find out that you’re not mayor going forward, like what’s next for you?” “Whatever the good lord’s got for me,” he said. “I imagine He got something else better for me to do.”

Meanwhile, a hearing will be held here at the board of elections on Monday since Sally is contesting those results.