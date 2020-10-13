Long lines continue at Bell Auditorium during early voting

RICHMOND COUNTY – Over 2,000 people have already early voted at the Bell Auditorium in Richmond County and more voters continue to show up.

Lynn Bailey, elections director for the Richmond County Board of Elections says the line was wrapped around the building for the second day during peak voting times.

Bailey sees the peak voting times are early in the morning around 8:30 am when polls open and in the later hours when people are getting off work.

” Just know that if you come during those hours you’re probably going to see longer lines and also remember to bring your id and a clean face covering as well,” Bailey said.

Some voter like Quanta Perry said long lines didn’t stop them from voting.

“I don’t care how long I have to wait. I’m going to vote and i’ll stay in long as long as it takes, Perry said.”

Early voting will continue until October 30.