UPDATE, 4:40 P.M. – According to authorities, the scene is clear and all roads are back opened

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A logging truck has overturned along the Harlem Appling Highway roundabout.

According to the Columbia County Fire Department, the logging truck overturned near the 1300 block of Appling Harlem Road shortly before 2 P.M., which is east of the city of Harlem along the roundabout at Harlem Appling Highway at its intersection with Wrightsboro Road.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently at the Appling Harlem Road/Roundabout with a logging truck trailer that tipped over and lost its load.

Authorities say the owner of the truck has a knuckle-boom loader en route to remove the logs.

Drivers should be aware that the southbound side of the roundabout is currently blocked.