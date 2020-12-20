Loeffler rallies in Evans

Evans, GA (WJBF)- Former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley joined Kelly Loeffler at Evans Town Center Park Sunday afternoon to campaign. More than a hundred people were in attendance as Haley and Loeffler spoke about health care, a stimulus package and why Loeffler should retain her senate seat.

Loeffler and Haley arrived in Evans to loud cheers. People came out excited for the chance to see Loeffler and hear what she wants to do for Georgians. Loeffler says one of her main focuses is the stimulus package.

“Well I’ve been fighting for months to get another relief package, to deliver relief to Georgians. Small businesses, hospitals, money to deliver the vaccine that is now available in this country. It is really miraculous we have this vaccine. We need to get schools reopened and we need to make sure Georgians get back into their jobs,” said Loeffler.

Loeffler blames Democrats for the reason a new package hasn’t already been passed.

“But the Democrats have blocked it at every turn. And Nancy Pelosi admitted she was playing politics with it. She was holding it up until after the election. And we probably lost millions of jobs in this country because the Democrats played games with it,” she said.

One young girl says she was excited to come out to see Loeffler and Haley.

“Honestly, we just think that Kelly Loeffler is a pretty incredible woman and it’s pretty awesome to come and see her in person,” said Reagan Hawks.

12-year-old Hawks says that while she can’t vote for some time, even younger kids are paying more attention to politics than adults think.

“Well I think that we should try everything in our power to get the word out and help Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue win the election, because it really overturns the entire senate race,” Hawks said.

John Jones says he felt called to attend the rally.

“The words came into my mind. I wanted to tell her, that on her shoulders, like very few women if any women at all in the history of our nation, rests the full weight of our nation,” JOnes said.

Jones feels that freedom in the U.S. is at stake and urges people to get out and vote.

“God bless all those who are fence setters that they would get off the fence and do what is honorable for our nation.”

While many at the rally feel that the Democrats taking the Senate would be a disaster for our country, young Hawks has a more positive outlook.

“I think that it’s not the end of the world, honestly, because life will go on. But I think that , honestly I believe that you can’t turn Georgia blue,” she smiled.

Early voting continues in Georgia in what promises to be a close race. Election day is January 5, but you can still drop off absentee ballots or go to local polling places to vote in person.