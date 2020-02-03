Lock and Dam task force up for a vote

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta leaders are looking at putting a lot more focus on Lock and Dam.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on creating an internal task force to put plans in place to protect the upstream pool.

The Corps of Engineers is proposing replacing Lock and Dam with a rock fish passage, that would have a major impact on water levels.

“We don’t have a team in place that is able to go forward and do their own research, so we have somebody on our engineering staff that has the capability to do that. They just don’t have the direction to go do it,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The city has joined the lawsuit against the plan to replace Lock and Dam, the idea is the task force will work on options to present if the court orders all parties to sit down and work out a compromise.