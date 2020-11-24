Lock and Dam plans depend on structures condition

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) A federal judge in South Carolina said the Corps of Engineers plan for Lock and Dam lacked depth, river depth.

As a boat owner at the Riverwalk Marina Bill Richard is very concerned with the river and very suspicions of the Corps of Engineers plan to lower it.

“The Corps of Engineers as far as I’m concerned ain’t the brightest group around they’re not,” said Richard.

Last year the Corps approved a plan to replace Lock and Dam with a smaller rock weir that would lower the levels of the upstream pool by several feet.

The state of South Carolinas sued and the city joined that action.

And now a federal judge has said the Corps plan would violate federal law so an alternate plan is needed.

What that will be, depends on the condition of the old dam

“There is still an inspection that’s going to take place on the current dam to see the structural integrity based on that inspection I think you’ll see some new plans brought out,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“The Corps has been told to re-look at this so they’re going to have to take a couple of steps back and hopefully come back with another public comment to tell everybody what they’re up to,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah Riverkeeper.

But what does a new plan for lock and dam mean for costs, and who will pay?

“Before any sort of plan enacted you’re going to see the cost change and you’re going to see the federal government bear the brunt of the costs,” said Garrett.

The Corps of Engineers says it’s still looking at the court decision but as right now getting started on the work at Lock and Dam in January is off the table.

Now the state of South Carolinas lawsuit that the city joined asked the court to stop the dredging of the t Savannah harbor though the court did stop the rock weir when it came to the dredging that ain’t happening in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6