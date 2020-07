SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Face coverings are now required in retail and dining establishments in unincorporated areas of Bamberg County. Folks without a covering could face a fine of no more than $25.

Williston town officials are recommending face masks in the area but not making them mandatory.

Monday, July 20, the Barnwell County Administration building will require all visitors to wear coverings when conducting business.

If you don’t have one, employees will provide you with one.