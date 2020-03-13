Locals give thoughts on Masters postponement, Coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is being felt across the world.

Here at home — events, including the Masters, are being either postponed or cancelled.

I went out to speak with people in the area about how they feel about the growing crisis.

“Well, at first I was not really worried at all. We’ve seen this before…it’ll kind of fade and go away; but it’s kinda gotten a little more serious here in the last 48 hours,” said local musician Ryan Abel.

People have been going to the grocery store and stocking up on supplies; but people told me one item in particular was on their shopping list.

“My mom texted me from back home and she said ‘our town is out of toilet paper, I need you to get as much as possible’. So, I’m about to take all this toilet paper I just bought back home,” said student Chase Eckler.

The one thing everyone seems to agree on is that the economy will be taking a hit here in the CSRA.

“Regardless of whether or not you agree the decision to postpone or cancel is the right decision, that – to me – is irrelevant. Regardless of that, it is going to be a huge economic impact,” said Abel.

But anyone that I spoke with today had a positive attitude and encouraging words during these trying times.

“I would say listen to doctors, listen to the CDC, be smart, don’t necessarily panic — it’s not time to panic yet — but, precaution; make sure you wash your hands, make sure if you’re a ‘high-fiver’ or a hugger, from now on be a ‘what’s up’ kind of guy,” said Abel.