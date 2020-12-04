Locals gather for “Keep GA Red Rally”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re 33 days out from the January runoff election. While Democrats control the House, there is a chance of a 50-50 Senate with Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote.

People from FreedomWorks for America say they do not want a one party ruled government.

“How did you fix that? Is what you said coming out of your mouth true? Or is what you’re preparing to come out of your mouth is true,” questioned C. L. Bryant, a senior fellow with FreedomWorks.

Conservative and Libertarian political operatives hosting a “Keep Georgia Red Rally” Thursday at local favorite Sconyers Bar-B-Que.

Jason Pye with Freedom Works for America believes voters want a government that works.

He said, “Democrats have shown that they’re not going to do a government that works. They’re going to push their priorities which often don’t reflect the priorities of Georgia, of Augusta.”

At the event, Augustans were encouraged to vote for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler over their challengers, John Ossoff and Reverend Rafael Warnock.

“The fact that America is and fundamentally a centered-right nation, I think that the election largely showed that considering Democrats lost seats in the house. They were predicted to take control of the Senate, here we are still trying to determine that but I think Republicans have a great shot here in Georgia to keep the Senate,” said Pye.

Bryant says both Ossoff and Warnock do not have Georgians’ core values in mind.

He said, “I don’t know where we got twisted. I don’t know where we went the wrong way in the fork in the road but Georgia you need to come back to your values. If there are any outside influences that are influencing you in a way that is detrimental to his country, you need to forsake those.”

“They’re presenting this quote-on-quote democratic socialist version of America which is really just tyranny. You cannot make socialism sound pretty with phrases like democracy. We’re a constitutional republic. Our constitution made that very clear,” said Pye.

Bryant added, “We are living through great deception and that’s what’s going on. And as a minister of the gospel and speaking about Reverend Warnock, I am saying to you he is a part of that deception. He knows it. He knows he’s going to side with the socialists.”

The runoff election between all senate candidates will be on January 5. The deadline to register to vote is December 7.