Locals encourage others to vote

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re hitting voter turnout records in Richmond County and a lot of people want to keep the momentum going. Even if that person isn’t at the age to vote yet.



“Elections are important because you’re deciding who you want to really lead the future generation,” said Carter Hill.

With waves, signs, and smiles, a group of future voters encouraged drivers on Deans Bridge and Lumpkin Roads to express their rights Saturday.

“We’re really encouraging people to vote and when they honk or smile or wave, they’re paying attention to the fact that we’re really trying to encourage,” said Carter Hill

Monica Johnson said, “Our children can’t vote but you certainly as an adult must exercise your right to vote.”

In downtown Augusta, where early voting is taking place at the Bell Auditorium, more people motivated others to get to the polls.

“Every time in the election whether is local, state or national, exercise that right. That’s what we fought for when went into the military,” said Melvin Ivey.

Rev. Christopher Johnson said, “It’s important for us to vote. One hundred percent voter participation is what we’re looking for.”

As of Friday, voter turnout in Richmond County is more than 25 percent. Twenty-thousand and twenty-four absentee ballots by mail have been returned. On Saturday, the advanced voting total grew to 18,392. On the same day, a total of 3,869 votes were counted.

Carter Hill said, “It really just goes to show that more people want to vote. More people want to use their voice.”

“There are so many people trying to suppress the vote. They’re trying to make it difficult for people to vote but I think that’s one of the most fundamental rights that we have. Is to elect the people who represent us rather than the people selecting the people they want to vote for them,” said Ivey.

“We are going to let our voices and our choices be known and we hope folks are taking account to that responsibility,” said Monica Johnson.

Rev. Johnson added, “Informed voters make the best decision. And if informed voters just don’t listen to the politicians, just don’t go to the politician’s website, don’t just listen to the politician’s advertisement, informed voters check out the politicians 365 days of the year. Trying to make sure that they’re doing what they said they’re were going to do. They want to just jump up and say something that’s politically expedient.”

You can early vote at the Bell Auditorium (712 Telfair St, Augusta, GA 30901) Sunday, October 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.