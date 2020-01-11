Local women empowering single mothers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local organization working to empower single mothers celebrated those women.

The Augusta (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated started a program called Emerald Alert for low income, single mothers. The goal is to give them the resources and tools needed to help raise their kids.

A Gospel Fellowship, titled Faith Over Fear and held at Beulah Grove Baptist Church, allowed the women to look at their goals for the next three years, both short and long term. Many of those women have hopes of becoming homeowners and expressed the need for transportation.

Members of The Links will help hold those women accountable. Event organizer and chairman of the program, Dorothy Gandy, said there will be workshops and training to help the single moms along the way.

She said, “We want community persons to come in and offer us services in all kinds of areas such as real estate, health, finances, parenting, just everything, so we just want to really engage in the community at large.”

Gandy also said classes and workshops will start in February.

