Local woman slain in California double murder; her family needs your help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local family needs your assistance.

Police in Vacaville, Calif. say human trafficking detectives are investigating the murders of a 15-year-old girl and 26-year-old Savannah Rae Theberge. Crimes the Solano County District Attorney calls heinous.

“She touched so many people’s lives. You just do not know,” said Teberge’s mother Anyew Taylor.

Family and loved ones gathered Wednesday night for a vigil in Augusta at Plantation Blood to honor the young mother gone too soon. February 3rd would’ve been Theberge’s 27th birthday.

Taylor said, “We set up balloons. We had candles. Everybody wrote notes. We had music that she liked. It was about 30 people and we sang happy birthday to her and let the balloons go.”

Police discovered Theberge and the 15-year-old girl dead inside an apartment in Vacaville on January 30. The discovery made after 29-year-old Raymond Weber allegedly live-streamed himself on Instagram next to their motionless bodies with a gun.

Authorities arrested Weber after an eight-hour standoff.

“He was messing with the two dead bodies and just saying they set me up. And very graphic and disturbing. Made me sick to my stomach for sure,” said neighbor Stewart Mixon.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office has charged Weber with two counts of murder. Both murders were committed during rape according to the DA.

Our affliate in Sacramento reports Weber has a felony criminal history dating back to 2006 and at the time of his arrest he was wanted for domestic violence related charges.

Theberge’s mother says she was close with her daughter, but she hadn’t spoken with Theberge since she moved from Utah to California. Theberge leaves behind a 4-year-old son. Now her mother and friends are on a mission to bring her back to the CSRA.

“She loved her child. Whenever I finally get her home, we’re going to do her life celebration and keep her memory alive,” said Taylor.

To help support the mission to bring Theberge back to the CSRA for a memorial service, click or tap here.