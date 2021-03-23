Local woman celebrates 30th birthday with blood drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One Augusta local is giving back to the community by teaming up with Shepeard Community Blood Center for her 30th Birthday Blood Drive Bash.

April McCabe’s 30th Birthday Blood Drive Bash begins March 29th and Ends April 3rd. Donors can give blood at two different locations, Shepeard in Evans or Shepeard in Augusta.

All donors will receive an April McCabe Birthday Bash T-shirt and a voucher for 1/2 off a 12 oz. beer at Riverwatch Brewery.

Every donor will be entered in a raffle to win one of the following prizes:

Two tickets to the next Augusta Neat event

Full product line of Durty Gurl Cocktail Mixers products

Two $25 gift cards to Pineapple Ink Tavern

$25 gift card to Field Botanicals

Two $25 gift cards and a gift basket to Ubora Coffee

Two tickets to May eXtreme Theater Games Improv at Le Chat Noir

Two Sol Himalaya Salt Cave & Spa gift cards

For any questions, call Shepeard Community Blood Center in Augusta at 706-737-4551, or in Evans at 706-854-1582.