Local woman blesses Olive Road overpass

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Another truck has hit the Olive Road overpass. This is the 3rd time in 3 weeks. One local woman is reaching to the heavens to help protect the bridge.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Calling on a higher power, Poncere Daniels of Augusta preaching words of strength and affirmation along Olive Road.

Not for the people—but for the bridge.

Reaching for her handy “oil of wesson” from her kitchen cupboard to anoint the concrete of the bridge.

Praying God will Passover the overpass … protecting it from box trucks.

Misjudgment of the height of the bridge has been a major Augusta problem over the years and 3 times in the last 3 weeks…despite city commissioners agreeing to pay $25-thousand dollars for upgrades in the form of signs along the side of the road.

According to Poncere, and her message, it’s not enough.

Though all in jest—Poncere bringing up a question many throughout Augusta have had about the bridge—why not put something over the road indicating to drivers that their truck won’t make it?

Augusta traffic and engineering told WJBF in the past that putting a sign over the road would be a liability to the city—if it caused damage to a truck.

CSX the owner of the bridge could be liable for damages each time a box truck tries to squeeze through and gets peeled on back.

For Poncere—it’s a message sent all in good fun but not without a serious message to those who try to dodge the overpass.

And the hope that the city will extend an Olive Branch along Olive Road to citizens and drivers of the Garden City … but most of all so the overpass itself could finally get some peace.