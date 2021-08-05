Local Veteran starts scholarship to help families of health care workers that passed away from COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The C.A.M. patch is badge of honor created to show health care professionals how much we appreciate their service. Now, it’s doing even more.

Jacob Neal served 21 years in the Army and last year he created The C.A.M — or COVID Angel of Mercy — Patch. The patch is used to recognize our health care professionals, heroes, and service support personnel that are there to fight, test for, and eradicate COVID-19. Now, he’s hoping the patches can do even more.

“It also feeds a scholarship fund that is designated solely for the survivors of the health care professionals who, unfortunately, contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty and didn’t make it. Their children and their spouses are eligible for the scholarship fund,” said Neal.

People from all over the country have purchased C.A.M patches and, as of right now, the scholarship has raised around $28,000. The goal is $50,000. After over a year, Jacob Neal understands the impact these patches have on those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“It puts a smile on their faces. If you’ve seen anyone who has one of these patches, it’s their badge of honor, it’s their badge of courage, and that scholarship fund will feed directly back to them, their children, their spouses, so they can go on and do greater things. It takes the hardship out of losing a loved one to COVID,” said Neal.

Now, Jacob is asking for support from the community.

“If this can take away a little bit of financial hardship so a child can go to school, a spouse can go to school and become bigger and better and greater, then I felt like I’ve done my piece. We appreciate what you’re doing, we’re thankful for what you’re doing, and this is just one way that we can show that health care provider, that we care and we got your six,” said Neal.

The “COVID Angel of Mercy” Scholarship Fund will be given out starting next year. To find out how you can help CLICK HERE.

Barclay Bishop and Brandon Dawson reported on Jacob Neal’s story when he created the C.A.M. Patch. So, he had something that he wanted to present to them and the rest of WJBF NewsChannel 6.