WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – Jimmy Wilson is a retired Master Sergeant for the US Airforce, and he’s still a man on mission.

Even in retirement he’s still doing what he can to help other veterans.

“It all started when I was diagnosed with PTSD when I came back from Afghanistan in 2012, and I went to the VA to try to get some help, and I went through one on one counseling, I went to group therapy, and they put me on some drugs to try and help, and nothing seemed to help. I was always tournament fishing and I noticed when I was out fishing I didn’t think about the stuff so much, I wasn’t on guard and I was able to sleep at night, so the more I fished the better I felt,” said Wilson.

Wilson acknowledges that while fishing was therapeutic for him, it may not be for everyone, but he wanted to spread the word to other veterans about what helped him.

“A friend of mine in Florida owns a screen printing business and he says ‘you ought to just print you some t-shirts up with a simple saying on it and sell them and that helps get your word out,'” said Wilson.

So Wilson did just that. He made a shirt with a simple saying, “The is real. Let’s end veteran suicide.”

Wilson took his shirts to fishing tournament, and after ten minutes he sold out of shirts.

“I’m taking the money that I make off these shirts and donating the money to the Gary Sinise Foundation,” said Wilson.

The Gary Sinise Foundation is a charity organization that helps veterans in a variety of ways.

“Gary Sinise, he truly does it for the right reason. All the money they take in they put directly toward veterans and first responders,” explained Wilson.

Wilson had a tournament in Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, Tennessee. The foundation sent out a representative to receive the donations that Wilson raised.

Wilson was not only able to donate the money that he raised, but also money that was donated by a previous tournament winner. They ended up donating sixteen hundred dollars.

Wilson isn’t done though. He’s still selling his shirts, and still spreading his message to other veterans.

If you want to help by purchasing a shirt, you can contact Wilson on his Facebook page, and he’ll get one out to you.

“All donations are going to the Gary Sinise Foundation, I’m not making money on them, I’m trying to help other veterans, and If I can help one veteran, then I’ve done something,” said Wilson.

Wilson hopes his message lets other veterans know that there is help out there, and that there are people that do care about them.

This isn’t Wilson’s first time doing something charitable. Back in 2019 he was recognized for filling a boat with school supplies and dropping it of to a school in his area.

He still plans to do more in the future to help others.

“We’re trying to put together a celebrity/pro angler charity fishing tournament together, and we’re going to donate a hundred percent of whatever we take in, and give it to the Gary Sinise Foundation,” said Wilson.

Jimmy Wilson is a veteran who wants to help others, and he hopes that people seeing his story will inspire them to do the same.